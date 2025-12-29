WhatsApp to enhance Status with new AI-powered editing features: All we know so far WhatsApp is currently testing a suite of AI-powered creative tools that allow users to transform their photos directly within the app. This update is designed to streamline the creative process and enhance user engagement.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is set to revolutionise status updates by integrating Meta AI directly into its editing suite. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, the platform is testing a suite of AI-powered creative tools that allow users to transform their photos without ever leaving the app. This update aims to streamline the creative process, encouraging users to share more dynamic content while spending more time on the platform.

Enhanced editing in the Status editor

Beta users on iOS have begun seeing a redesigned image editing interface. Alongside traditional filters, WhatsApp is introducing AI-driven tools powered by Meta AI. These features allow you to:

Apply AI Styles: Go beyond basic colour filters by applying sophisticated artistic styles.

Transform Images: Completely reimagine your photos using simple text prompts.

Skip Third-Party Apps: Edit, stylise, and polish your photos directly within the WhatsApp status screen.

(Image Source : WABETAINFO) WhatsApp's upcoming editing feature

AI styles and the "redo" feature

The new editor is expected to include a variety of visual themes, such as 3D, Comic Book, Anime, Painting, Kawaii, Clay, Felt, Classical, and Video Game. Unlike standard overlays, the AI actually reconstructs the image in the chosen style for a more authentic look.

One of the most impressive features is the "Redo" button. If you aren't satisfied with the first result, you can instantly regenerate the image in the same style to get a different variation without having to start over. Currently, the interface on iOS looks slightly different from the Android test version, suggesting that Meta is still fine-tuning the user experience.

Advanced editing and animation

Meta AI provides more than just artistic filters; it offers powerful editing capabilities:

Object Manipulation: Effortlessly add or remove objects and clean up unwanted elements from the background.

Consistent Backgrounds: Adjust specific parts of an image while the AI ensures the rest of the scene remains seamless.

Text-to-Image Reshaping: Describe a specific mood or scene through a prompt, and watch the AI reshape your photo to match.

Image Animation: Transform still photos into short, dynamic animations to make your status updates more eye-catching.

Availability and rollout

Currently, this feature is available to a limited number of WhatsApp Beta testers on iOS via the TestFlight app. Interestingly, a few users on the stable version from the App Store have also reported seeing these tools. The rollout is gradual and region-specific, so it may take some time before it becomes available to all users globally.

ALSO READ: Exhausted your phone storage? Top ways to back up your data before the New Year