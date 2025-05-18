WhatsApp to allow users forward and reshare others' status updates With the new feature, WhatsApp users will have the option to directly reshare and forward other users' statuses through their accounts. However, users will still have control over who can share their status.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has solidified its position as the most popular instant messaging platform globally, boasting over 3.5 billion users. Its user-friendly design and robust safety features have made it a favorite among messaging apps. Continuously evolving, WhatsApp regularly introduces new features and updates aimed at enhancing user experience. Recently, the company announced an upcoming addition to the status section. To recap, WhatsApp had previously implemented the option to add music to status updates. Now, it's set to unveil a new feature that allows users to forward and reshare statuses.

This exciting development is particularly appealing to those who enjoy sharing their status updates. After months of user demand, WhatsApp is finally delivering this long-anticipated option.

Information about this new feature was shared by WABetaInfo, a website dedicated to tracking WhatsApp's updates. Currently in its testing phase, the feature has been observed in the beta version for Android. WABetaInfo also announced this enhancement through a post on its social media platform, X.

With this new functionality, users will gain control over whether their statuses can be forwarded or reshared. WABetaInfo even shared a screenshot on X showcasing this update. Once implemented, users will have the ability to decide if others can share their statuses, enhancing the overall experience for millions of users.

If someone appreciates your status and wishes to share it, they’ll be able to do so easily, with you having the final say on whether it's reshared. A toggle will be provided to manage this capability effectively.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also is working on a new feature that will let users design their own custom chat backgrounds with help from Meta AI. This feature is still being developed but should be available for everyone soon.

