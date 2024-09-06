WhatsApp Security Setting: This setting helps you protect against hacking attempts

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS WhatsApp Security Setting

WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform with billions of users worldwide. It is not only used for personal communication but also for official and business purposes. Users can share photos, videos, and messages with each other. However, due to its popularity, the platform is a major target for individuals trying to extract personal information, spy on users, or cause financial harm.

A WhatsApp account is linked to a mobile number, and anyone with access to the OTP (one-time password) through SIM swapping or other methods can easily gain access to a WhatsApp account and read all the messages. To address this security concern, WhatsApp has introduced two-step verification for its users.

Two-step verification is an optional feature that adds an extra layer of security to your WhatsApp account. After successfully registering their phone number on WhatsApp, users will encounter the two-step verification screen. This means that even if someone has your mobile number and access to the OTP, they would need your PIN to access your WhatsApp account.

If you find this feature interesting and want to learn how to activate two-step verification on WhatsApp, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

How to activate two-step verification on WhatsApp

1. Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

Image Source : FILEHow to activate two-step verification on WhatsApp

2. Tap on Account, then Two-step verification, and then Turn on or Set up a PIN.

Image Source : FILEHow to activate two-step verification on WhatsApp

3. Enter a six-digit PIN of your choice and confirm it.

Image Source : FILEHow to activate two-step verification on WhatsApp

4. Provide an email address you can access, or tap Skip if you don't want to add an email address (though it's recommended to add an email address for resetting two-step verification and safeguarding your account).

5. Tap Next, then confirm the email address and tap Save or Done.

ALSO READ: Jio new users can activate SIMs at home using the iActivate: Here's how