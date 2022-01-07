Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly started testing a new feature on iOS that displays profi

Friday, January 07, 2022
     
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform has reported starting a new feature on iOS which will display profile pictures of the message sender in notifications. The update will be applicable for both direct and group chats.

IANS Reported by: IANS
San Francisco Published on: January 07, 2022 11:30 IST
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly started testing a new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, this feature is starting to roll out for iOS beta testers of WhatsApp as long as they are running iOS 15 and version 2.22.1.1 of the app.

The feature will display the profile picture of a person in notifications and one will see DPs in notifications for both individual and group WhatsApp chats.

"WhatsApp is releasing profile photos in notifications for people that use at least the 2.22.1.1 beta on iOS 15. Since this feature has been enabled to some beta testers, it may be needed some time before being enabled for your WhatsApp account," WABetaInfo wrote on its page.

Meanwhile, the company has recently brought in a new privacy update to prevent unknown contacts from seeing a user's last seen and online status.

The feature will allow WhatsApp users to set their "last seen" status to be viewed by everyone, their contacts, except a blacklist of specific people.

This new feature has been reportedly rolled out for both Android and iOS-enabled devices.

