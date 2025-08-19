WhatsApp rolls out major calling upgrades: Adds call scheduling, reactions, and more WhatsApp calling upgrades will align the platform with competitors like Google Meet and Zoom. This feature will facilitate scheduling meetings for users.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is continuously rolling out new features to improve the user experience for its more than three billion users globally. The instant messaging platform has introduced several new features to its calling service, making it easier for users to plan group calls and express themselves.

Call Scheduling

To compete with rivals like Google Meet and Zoom, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for call scheduling. This allows users to plan a group call in advance and invite individuals or groups to join.

To schedule a call, users can tap the + button in the Calls tab and select "Schedule call".

The new feature also allows users to see and manage all their upcoming calls from the Calls tab. They will receive a list of attendees and call links to add to their personal calendar or share with others. Additionally, all participants will receive a notification when a call is about to begin, and the call creator will be notified when someone joins.

New ways for users to express themselves

WhatsApp has also introduced new ways for users to express themselves on group calls. Users can now "raise a hand" to indicate they would like to speak or send a reaction to participate without interrupting the conversation.

Copied features

Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, is known for introducing features that are similar to those found on rival platforms. Recently, for instance, Meta-owned Instagram introduced a host of features, such as Instagram Maps and Reposts, that were already available on rival apps like Snapchat and X (formerly Twitter). The new features recently rolled out for WhatsApp Calls—including call scheduling and reactions—are also common on platforms like Google Meet and Zoom. This follows a pattern of Meta incorporating popular functionalities from its competitors.

