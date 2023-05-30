WhatsApp brings a new feature to link 2nd iOS device with your existing account

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp brings a new feature for linking 2nd iOS device with your existing account

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new update for iOS users which is called a 'companion mode'. The new feature will enable iPhone users to link an existing account to a second iOS device. With the new iOS feature, users will be able to link a maximum of four devices simultaneously, which means they will be able to connect to more than two mobile devices to their WhatsApp accounts.

WABetaInfo report stated that the company has rolled out the 'companion mode' feature to Android users but now the company has been finally releasing the ability to link an iPhone as a second device. Furthermore, as per the report, the end-to-end encryption of users' personal messages and calls will be maintained even when utilizing WhatsApp on a connected mobile device.

By scanning the QR Code, users have the ability to link their current WhatsApp account to a secondary iPhone.According to the report, once the WhatsApp account is successfully linked to another iPhone, users' chat history will be securely synchronized across all their connected devices.

Additionally, the report highlighted that users who do not currently have access to this feature may expect to receive it in the upcoming weeks.

Reportedly, WhatsApp is in the process of introducing a new feature called 'screen-sharing' to beta testers on Android. Simultaneously, they are also implementing a new placement for tabs in the bottom navigation bar.

With this feature, users will be able to conveniently share their screen while engaged in a video call.

