Vodafone Idea launches SonyLIV prepaid plans for entertainment lovers: Details here

Vodafone Idea (Vi), India’s third-largest telecom operator, is offering three prepaid plans bundled with a free SonyLIV Mobile subscription. While users can buy SonyLIV separately, getting it with a prepaid plan adds extra value. Vi’s Rs 95, Rs 408, and Rs 998 plans include this OTT benefit, making them a great choice for entertainment lovers. Let's take a look at what these plans offer.
Vodafone Idea SonyLIV Prepaid Plans: Prices and benefits
Rs 95 Plan: Affordable data pack with SonyLIV access
The Rs 95 prepaid plan is a data voucher valid for 14 days. It offers:
- 4GB of high-speed data
- SonyLIV Mobile subscription for 28 days
- No service validity (users must have an active base plan)
This plan is ideal for users looking for additional data with a short-term OTT benefit.
Rs 408 Plan: Unlimited calls and SonyLIV for 28 days
The Rs 408 prepaid plan is a regular validity plan with a SonyLIV subscription. It includes:
- 28 days of service validity
- Unlimited voice calling
- 100 SMS per day
- 2GB of daily data
SonyLIV Mobile for 28 days
Additionally, this plan is part of Vi’s Hero Unlimited range, offering:
- Binge All Night (unlimited data from 12 AM – 6 AM)
- Weekend Data Rollover (unused data from weekdays carries over to weekends)
- Data Delights (up to 2GB of extra data per month)
Rs 998 Plan: Long-term plan with SonyLIV and other benefits
For users looking for a longer validity plan, Vi offers the Rs 998 prepaid pack with:
- 84 days of service validity
- Unlimited calling
- 100 SMS per day
- 2GB daily data
- SonyLIV Mobile subscription for 84 days
This plan also includes Hero Unlimited benefits like Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights, making it an excellent choice for binge-watchers and heavy data users.
Who can benefit from these plans?
These Vodafone Idea prepaid plans are perfect for users who:
- Want to watch SonyLIV content on mobile without buying a separate subscription
- Need unlimited calling and daily data benefits
- Enjoy binge-watching and need extra data at night
It’s important to note that SonyLIV Mobile subscription works only on mobile devices and cannot be accessed on smart TVs or laptops.
