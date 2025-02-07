Friday, February 07, 2025
     
  4. Vodafone Idea launches SonyLIV prepaid plans for entertainment lovers: Details here

Vodafone Idea launches SonyLIV prepaid plans for entertainment lovers: Details here

With these prepaid plans, Vodafone Idea is offering a great deal for entertainment enthusiasts. If you're a SonyLIV fan, these plans provide a cost-effective way to enjoy premium content without extra charges.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 07, 2025 17:37 IST, Updated : Feb 07, 2025 17:39 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi), India’s third-largest telecom operator, is offering three prepaid plans bundled with a free SonyLIV Mobile subscription. While users can buy SonyLIV separately, getting it with a prepaid plan adds extra value. Vi’s Rs 95, Rs 408, and Rs 998 plans include this OTT benefit, making them a great choice for entertainment lovers. Let's take a look at what these plans offer.

Vodafone Idea SonyLIV Prepaid Plans: Prices and benefits

Rs 95 Plan: Affordable data pack with SonyLIV access

The Rs 95 prepaid plan is a data voucher valid for 14 days. It offers:

  • 4GB of high-speed data
  • SonyLIV Mobile subscription for 28 days
  • No service validity (users must have an active base plan)

This plan is ideal for users looking for additional data with a short-term OTT benefit.

Rs 408 Plan: Unlimited calls and SonyLIV for 28 days

The Rs 408 prepaid plan is a regular validity plan with a SonyLIV subscription. It includes:

  • 28 days of service validity
  • Unlimited voice calling
  • 100 SMS per day
  • 2GB of daily data

SonyLIV Mobile for 28 days

Additionally, this plan is part of Vi’s Hero Unlimited range, offering:

  • Binge All Night (unlimited data from 12 AM – 6 AM)
  • Weekend Data Rollover (unused data from weekdays carries over to weekends)
  • Data Delights (up to 2GB of extra data per month)

Rs 998 Plan: Long-term plan with SonyLIV and other benefits

For users looking for a longer validity plan, Vi offers the Rs 998 prepaid pack with:

  • 84 days of service validity
  • Unlimited calling
  • 100 SMS per day
  • 2GB daily data
  • SonyLIV Mobile subscription for 84 days

This plan also includes Hero Unlimited benefits like Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights, making it an excellent choice for binge-watchers and heavy data users.

Who can benefit from these plans?

These Vodafone Idea prepaid plans are perfect for users who:

  • Want to watch SonyLIV content on mobile without buying a separate subscription
  • Need unlimited calling and daily data benefits
  • Enjoy binge-watching and need extra data at night

It’s important to note that SonyLIV Mobile subscription works only on mobile devices and cannot be accessed on smart TVs or laptops.

ALSO READ: Airtel, Vi, and BSNL users can make and get free calls without recharging their numbers: Here’s the trick

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 7: Free diamonds, gun skins and other in-game rewards

