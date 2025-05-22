Vodafone Idea launches 3 new game-changing unlimited data plans for subscribers Vodafone Idea has launched three new prepaid recharge plans that offer unlimited calling and unlimited data to its millions of users.

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea has rolled out three new prepaid recharge plans under the 'Nonstop Hero' pack, aimed at providing users with unlimited calling and data benefits. With these plans, customers can enjoy unlimited calls anywhere in India, along with the added perk of unlimited data usage. The new offerings are priced at Rs 398, Rs 698, and Rs 1048, each providing validity for up to 84 days.

Vi Rs 398 plan:

This plan offers a validity of 28 days. It includes unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 100 free SMS per day for calling anywhere in India. Additionally, users can take advantage of unlimited data, allowing them to access the internet without any restrictions, day or night.

Vi Rs 698 plan:

Lasting 56 days, this plan also features unlimited calling, free national roaming, and daily 100 free SMS to reach anyone across India. Users can enjoy unlimited data as well, using the internet freely whenever they like, whether it’s day or night.

Vi Rs 1048 plan:

With a validity of 84 days, this plan mirrors the others, offering unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 100 SMS daily to any destination in India. Just like the previous plans, users can access unlimited data without any limits at any time of the day or night.

It is worth noting that unlimited data here means 300GB of data. These three plans have been launched in the Maharashtra and Goa regions, as well as Karnataka. They are already available in other areas, including Andhra pradesh, Telangana, Himachal pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, the North-East, and the Orissa telecom circle.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has also recently launched a new recharge plan priced at Rs 4,999, which boasts an impressive validity of 365 days. Although Vi already offers several annual recharge options, most of these are usually under Rs 4,000. Here’s what you can look forward to in terms of benefits.

