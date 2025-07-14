Vivo X Fold 5 with 4.3mm thickness launched in India for Rs 1,49,999 Vivo X Fold 5 is the first book-style foldable smartphone from the company in India. It will go on sale in India starting July 30.

New Delhi:

Vivo has unveiled its latest foldable device alongside the Vivo X200 FE during an event today. The newly launched Vivo X Fold 5 is the company's first book-style foldable smartphone in the Indian market. The new smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It measures just 4.3mm in thickness when unfolded and aims to take on the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Here are all the essential details you need to know about this exciting smartphone.

Vivo X Fold 5 India price and availability

The Vivo X Fold 5 with single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is price at Rs 1,49,999. It will available for pre-bookingstarting today and will go on sale starting July 30. It will be available for sale via Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo's official online store and majot retailers across India. Interested buyers will get Rs 15,000 instant discount with HDFC, SBI and Axis bank cards. In addition to this, there is Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. Buyers will also get 1 year extended warranty and Vivo TWS 3e for Rs 1,499.

Vivo X Fold 5 specifications

The Vivo X Fold 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The device boasts an 8.03-inch AMOLED main display and a 6.53-inch cover display, both featuring a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP IMX921 OIS VCS, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Angle lens, and a 50MP IMX882 OIS Telephoto lens with 3x Optical Zoom and a remarkable 100x HyperZoom. Additionally, it features 20MP front-facing cameras on both the cover and main screens for capturing selfies and making video calls.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo X Fold 5 is equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 5, and supports two nano SIM cards. It has been rated IPX8, IPX9, IPX9+, and IP5X for dust and water protection. It is powered by 6,000mAh battery with 80W flash charging support. The device also supports 40W wireless charging.

When folded, the smartphone measures 9.2mm, and at its thinnest, just 4.3mm when unfolded. The overall weight of the device is 217g.

