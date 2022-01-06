CES 2022: ViewSonic introduced the United by Play Battle for Charity Esports Tournament in Las Vegas

Follow us on Image Source : PR ViewSonic

ViewSonic Corp, a global provider of visual solutions introduced the United by Play Battle for Charity Esports Tournament. The virtual Charity Gaming Tournament was free to play for anyone and was held at the HyperX Arena in Luxor hotel in Las Vegas.

Oscar Lin, General Manager of Monitors at ViewSonic said, “We are proud to gather people from different walks of life and have them participate in such a meaningful tournament to help those who are in need. Through this tournament, we hope to bring the gaming community together to connect, compete and give back."

Teams were made up of content creators, streamers, pro players, and college players, with each team representing a different charity. All donations will benefit the Starlight Children’s Foundation, StackUp, Paws Your Game, Boys & Girls Clubs of Hollywood, LANFest and 1,000 Dreams Fund.

Commenting on the charity tournament, Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing –IT Business at ViewSonic India said, “We are thrilled to host the Charity Gaming Tournament to gather and expand our gaming community. ViewSonic Gaming is dedicated to delivering quality gaming display solutions for all players, no matter where you are on the spectrum, whether you’re a professional gamer or casual weekend player, by providing gaming monitors designed to their lifestyle with tasteful, modern designs and high specs at competitive prices. We have taken this initiative to give it back to the society and connect with them.”

The event was sponsored by NVIDIA, Seagate Gaming, the Las Vegas Infernos and Patriot Viper Gaming. All the sponsored partners have generously donated cash and products for the prize packages. There were in total of 20 prize packages with a grand prize which includes a ViewSonic XG271QG gaming monitor, a custom gaming PC with NVIDIA 3080 graphics card, and a Seagate Ironwolf 8TBHDD.

ViewSonic develops gaming monitors for casual gamers to professional gamers. The monitors are designed to give players the edge needed for any gaming environment. The company has a full line of award-winning models which delivers a complete immersion and responsiveness for the ultimate gaming experience, claims ViewSonic.