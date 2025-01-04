Vi disrupts Jio, Airtel dominance, extends unlimited data benefits to 3 affordable 365-day plans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vi annual plan

Vodafone Idea, the third largest telecom provider in India, has announced an exciting New Year gift for its 220 million customers. If you are a VI SIM user, there's good news in store for you. Vodafone Idea offers a variety of plans across different segments, and until now, superhero benefits were available only with select plans. However, the company has now extended these superhero benefits to its annual plans.

To give you a quick overview, VI's superhero benefit plans begin at just Rs 365. In addition, these benefits are included in plans that provide a minimum of 2GB of data daily. As a New Year surprise for millions, VI has now incorporated superhero benefits into its Rs 3599, Rs 3699, and Rs 3799 plans.

For those who may not be aware, Vodafone Idea provides its customers the advantage of unlimited data from midnight to noon in the Superhero Benefits Offer. Previously, this feature wasn't available in the annual plans, but now VI has made this fantastic offer available to its customers. Let’s dive into the details of the plans.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 3599 Plan

This plan comes with a validity of 365 days and offers customers 2GB of data every day. With the superhero benefits included, users can enjoy unlimited internet usage from midnight to noon. Additionally, this plan features a weekend data rollover option and provides 100 free SMS daily, along with unlimited calling.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 3699 Plan

The Rs 3699 plan also grants users 2GB of daily data and includes a validity period of 365 days. Similar to the previous plan, it offers the added perk of unlimited data usage from midnight to noon. This plan features data rollover and delights offers as well, along with 100 free SMS every day. Furthermore, Vodafone Idea provides a one-year subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar mobile with this plan.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 3799 Plan

The Rs 3799 plan ensures customers have a generous validity of 365 days. In this plan, users receive 2GB of daily data and can now access unlimited data from midnight to noon. Like the other plans, it includes data rollover and delights services. If you enjoy streaming OTT content, this plan also provides a complimentary one-year subscription to Amazon Prime Lite.

