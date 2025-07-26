Vi 5G services launched in Sonipat: Unlimited data offer for users Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched 5G services in Sonipat, Haryana, as part of its broader rollout across 23 cities. Vi users with 5G-enabled smartphones can now enjoy unlimited 5G data on plans starting at Rs 299.

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has officially launched 5G services in Sonipat, Haryana, starting from tomorrow. The expansion is part of Vi's ongoing 5G rollout across 23 cities in 17 priority circles, where it holds 5G spectrum.

5G Services now live in Sonipat

Residents of Sonipat using 5G-capable devices can now access Vi 5G services. As an introductory offer, users on recharge plans starting at ₹299 will receive unlimited 5G data. With this, customers can enjoy HD streaming, gaming, video calls, fast downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Statement from Vi’s regional business head

Rahul Joshi, Business Head- Punjab, Haryana, HP and JK, said, “As we launch Vi 5G in Sonipat, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to Haryana. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users.”

He further added that Vi is systematically expanding its 5G network in Haryana to meet rising demand and increasing 5G device adoption.

Advanced 5G infrastructure with Nokia

To ensure seamless and efficient connectivity, Vi has partnered with Nokia to deploy energy-efficient infrastructure. It has also implemented AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to automatically optimise 5G performance across the region.

Massive 4G network upgrades across Haryana

Alongside its 5G rollout, Vi has also upgraded its 4G services in Haryana. Key highlights:

900 MHz spectrum deployed on 1700+ sites

Capacity doubled from 5 MHz to 10 MHz on 1200+ sites

2100 MHz spectrum enhanced from 10 MHz to 15 MHz across 1000+ sites

230+ new mobile sites installed

These upgrades cover important cities including Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, and more- improving data speeds, coverage, and call quality for Vi users.

Building a future-ready digital network

Vi aims to deliver high-quality, consistent connectivity for both urban and rural consumers. With its ongoing 4G upgrades and 5G expansion, the company is focused on creating a future-ready network that supports the digital transformation needs of individuals and businesses alike.