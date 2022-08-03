Wednesday, August 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Uber lost 2.6 billion USD in Q2 and here is the reason

Uber lost 2.6 billion USD in Q2 and here is the reason

The net loss included a $1.7 billion net headwind (pre-tax) relating to Uber's equity investments, primarily due to aggregate unrealized losses related to the revaluation of Uber's Aurora, Grab, and Zomato stakes.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam Noida Published on: August 03, 2022 13:21 IST
Uber
Image Source : FREEPIK Uber

Uber Technologies has stated that the company has witnessed an all-time high gross booking which has reached $29.1 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 which is up 33% (year-over-year), with the reporting a net loss of $2.6 billion.

The net loss included a $1.7 billion net headwind (pre-tax) relating to Uber's equity investments, primarily due to aggregate unrealized losses related to the revaluation of Uber's Aurora, Grab, and Zomato stakes.

Additionally, net loss includes $470 million in stock-based compensation expense, said the company.

"Last quarter I challenged our team to meet our profitability commitments even faster than planned and they delivered," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO.

"Importantly, they delivered balanced growth: gross bookings up 36 per cent to a $116 billion run-rate, adjusted EBITDA significantly above our guidance, and $382 million in free cash flow, all on a platform that's larger than ever, with the number of consumers and earners using Uber now both at all-time highs," Khosrowshahi explained.

"We became a free cash flow generator in Q2, as we continued to scale our asset-light platform, and we will continue to build on that momentum," said Nelson Chai, CFO.

"This marks a new phase for Uber, self-funding future growth with disciplined capital allocation while maximizing long-term returns for shareholders," he added.

For Q3 2022, Uber anticipates gross bookings of $29 billion to $30 billion.

Khosrowshahi said that Uber continues to benefit from an increase in on-demand transportation and a shift in spending from retail to services.

Uber shares were up 14 per cent after markets opened on Tuesday.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $439 million and a free cash flow of $382 million.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Top News

Latest News