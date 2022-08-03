Uber lost 2.6 billion USD in Q2 and here is the reason

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Uber

Uber Technologies has stated that the company has witnessed an all-time high gross booking which has reached $29.1 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 which is up 33% (year-over-year), with the reporting a net loss of $2.6 billion.

The net loss included a $1.7 billion net headwind (pre-tax) relating to Uber's equity investments, primarily due to aggregate unrealized losses related to the revaluation of Uber's Aurora, Grab, and Zomato stakes.

Additionally, net loss includes $470 million in stock-based compensation expense, said the company.

"Last quarter I challenged our team to meet our profitability commitments even faster than planned and they delivered," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO.

"Importantly, they delivered balanced growth: gross bookings up 36 per cent to a $116 billion run-rate, adjusted EBITDA significantly above our guidance, and $382 million in free cash flow, all on a platform that's larger than ever, with the number of consumers and earners using Uber now both at all-time highs," Khosrowshahi explained.

"We became a free cash flow generator in Q2, as we continued to scale our asset-light platform, and we will continue to build on that momentum," said Nelson Chai, CFO.

"This marks a new phase for Uber, self-funding future growth with disciplined capital allocation while maximizing long-term returns for shareholders," he added.

For Q3 2022, Uber anticipates gross bookings of $29 billion to $30 billion.

Khosrowshahi said that Uber continues to benefit from an increase in on-demand transportation and a shift in spending from retail to services.

Uber shares were up 14 per cent after markets opened on Tuesday.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $439 million and a free cash flow of $382 million.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News