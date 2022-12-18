Twitter’s ex-employees are building a new Twitter alternative app: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

We all are aware of how the new CEO has been working towards revamping the system. Musk laid off almost more than a thousand employees and has further changed almost every rule of the organisation. There are a number of employees who have been looking for an alternative.

There are several Twitter alternatives which are available in the market and two former Twitter employees are reportedly building another platform. It is said that the new alternate platform is called “Spill”.\

DeVaris Brown and Alphonzo Phonz Terrell are the two ex-employees of Twitter who were laid off by the new boss of the company in November. After that, both the ex-employees have been reportedly working toward creating a social media platform which will be called Spill. It might come with an alternative to the micro-blogging platform.

The founders of the Spill app have been created for "culture drivers" and have been serving as a refuge for creators from Black Twitter.

The Spill app has been intended to be "a real-time conversational platform that puts culture first" and the new app is expected to launch in January 2023.

About the last role of the Spill founders

Alphonzo Phonz Terrell was Twitter's global head of social and editorial. He was laid off last month, along with other thousands of the employees in November.

On the other hand, Brown has worked as a product manager lead at Twitter. His primary focus has been on machine learning before he got laid off by Musk last month.

Spills founders were interviewed at TechCrunch recently and said that they were bonded over being Black employees while working at Twitter in the past years.

Terrell told TechCrunch: "Even before I left Twitter, over the last several months, I was just talking to Black female creators, talking to Black queer creators and I'm like, 'How do you make your money? Is any platform supporting you? Does the idea of Spill interest you?'" Terrell told the publication.

He further added in his Spill launch announcement-"While Spill is for everyone, we are catering to culture drivers who frequently set new trends yet routinely get overlooked and under-compensated,"

The founders further revealed that the application will use the blockchain to compensate users for popular posts. This new feature will be called the "tea parties" which will enable the users to gather online or in real life to connect.

