Twitter improving public conversation method for better engagement and more

Twitter recently announced for pauses its hiring, and now the micro-blogging platform has reportedly shifted the employees away from audio Spaces, Communities and newsletters verticals for areas that will have the greatest positive impact on the public conversation.

A recent report of Bloomberg states that the company has been restructuring under Jay Sullivan, who is the new head of product and interim head of revenue.

Parag Agrawal who is the CEO of Twitter reportedly fired fired consumer product leader Kayvon Beykpour and head of revenue product Bruce Falck, last month. The move was made because there was a hiring freeze and he further stated that Twitter will pause the spending in most of the areas.

Now, under Sullivan, the company is refocusing efforts on user growth and personalisation, as Elon Musk has put the $44 billion takeover deal on hold over the presence of fake accounts on the platform.

"We are making some updates to our consumer product team structure and roadmap to better focus on the areas that will have the greatest positive impact to the public conversation," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Agrawal had said that the company will also be reviewing all extended offers to determine criticality and those that should be pulled back.

"We are not planning company-wide layoffs, but leaders will continue making changes to their organizations to improve efficiencies as needed," Agrawal had said in a memo to employees.

Twitter has paused most hiring and backfills, except for business-critical roles as determined by 'Staff' members.

However, the company is working on the Edit button as promised.

Despite the ongoing tussle between Musk and Agrawal, the Twitter board is keen to see the $44 billion takeover deal go through as it is in the "best interest of all shareholders".

The Tesla CEO has said that the $44 billion deal at $54.20 a share "cannot move forward" until the Twitter CEO discloses actual bot numbers.

While Twitter maintains it has less than 5 per cent fake/spammy accounts on its platform, Musk believes the number can be as high as 50 per cent and wants Agrawal to come clean on this.

(Inputs from IANS)