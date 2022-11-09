Twitter Blue service for $8 may not affect the existing verified accounts

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Twitter has revamped the Blue subscription service for $8 recently, and the existing verified accounts will not be affected by the new norm presently. It $8 will be applicable to those who are seeking the Blue Badge and new users who are willing to be verified.

In the recent FAQ of Twitter for advertisers, it was mentioned that the paid verification for $8 a month "will not affect existing verified accounts at this time", as per The Verge report.

Earlier, the original plan for the new Blue Tick was that users who are already having a verified account will also have to pay for the tick or they might lose their Blue Badges after 90 days.

The FAQ also read that "large brand advertisers who are already verified will now have an additional 'Official' label beneath their name upon Twitter Blue's relaunch this week".

Twitter had delayed the rollout of its much-anticipated Blue subscription service with a verification tag of $8 after the US midterm elections.

New owner Elon Musk initially wanted employees to roll out Blue with verification by November 7 "and threatened to fire them if they didn't meet this deadline".

The new Twitter Blue service comes with fewer ads, search priority, the ability to post longer videos, and a blue badge.

Anyone can now get a verified checkmark if they pay for Blue every month, which has sparked serious concerns over how to spot real Twitter accounts from fake ones.

Musk has confirmed that the new Twitter Blue subscription service for $8 will be available in India in less than a month.

On charging $8 for the Blue subscription service, Musk said: "Trash me all day, but it'll cost $8."

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News