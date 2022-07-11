Syska launches SW300 Polar smartwatch at Rs 2,799: Features, price and availability

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch

Syska Group, an FMEG brand has announced the launch Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch which has been priced at Rs. 2,799 and will be available to purchase via its eCommerce partner-Flipkart.

The new SW300 Polar smartwatch will feature a 1.32-inch ULTRAVIEW IPS Display (360*360 pixel resolution). The watch has been designed to enable consumers for prioritising their health and wellbeing, claimed Syska. The watch comes with 500 NITS brightness, and 37 sports modes such as running, hiking, cycling, climbing and more.

GPS connectivity has been claimed to be accurate to track your favourite sport and stay active and fit.

Other features Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch are:

Bluetooth Call Mode

Users can make/answer calls by using the smartwatch mic and speaker or reject them directly on the smartwatch

Ultraview Display

The smartwatch boasts of 1.32” IPS display with an enhanced resolution of 360*360 pixels

TWS Connection

Users can connect TWS / BT Earphones directly to watch and enjoy offline music without a mobile phone

In-built storage for offline music

Users can store and play approximate 100 songs in Smartwatch adding to the entertainment experience on the go

Health Rate Tracking

The new SW300 watch comes with an improved heart rate monitor which can help you keep a track of it anytime on the go

Female Health Tracking

With an aim to support the well-being of women, female health tracking lets females track and monitor their menstrual cycle

Blood Oxygen

Syska believes in supporting consumers in taking utmost care of their health and has added the feature to measure blood manual oxygen level

Message Notification

With the message notification feature, one can view the text messages on the mobile phone and the real-time information pushed to the watch

Sleep Monitor

The smartwatch allows one to record the sleep status throughout the night

Weather Report

The smartwatch has added yet another interesting feature that showcases weather status such as temperature and also updates you on weather conditions such as rainy, cloudy or sunny

Stress

This feature helps the user keep a track of how much physiological pressure one is feeling

Schedule

The user can add a schedule and the smartwatch will help with sharing reminders

Hand Sanitization Reminder

The innovative feature, hand sanitization notifies the user to sanitize hands-on at regular intervals.

Anti-lost reminder

When the watch gets disconnected from the Bluetooth of the mobile phone, the smartwatch starts vibrating and shows a notification to check mobile

Music and Camera Capture

Users can control music from the smartwatch by opting for Play, Pause, Next & Previous song options. Photos can also be seamlessly captured by just clicking on the smartwatch

Alarm Clock and Timer

A maximum of five alarms can be set by syncing the app to the smartwatch. The smartwatch helps the user keep track of the time

Find Phone

When the watch is connected to the app, the mobile phone will create a sound after tapping it

Stopwatch

The smartwatch has additional time-related features like a stopwatch. The electronic timer can record one time or record multiple times

Dual Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 is used for music/camera control, and notifications whereas Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.0 can be used for BT calling, music control and notifications. The smartwatch also provides adaptive power-saving technology for the BT calling function.

Syska forayed into the fast-growing smartwatch segment in 2020.