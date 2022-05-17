Sony to revamp PlayStation Plus gaming subscription, update to roll out soon

Follow us on Image Source : SONY Play Station

Japanese tech giant Sony has announced that it will revamp PlayStation Plus gaming subscription tiers. The new update will be made available to the global audience soon.

Sony stated that the new launch is scheduled just a week after the announcement and it is stated that it will start rolling out the update from Asia in the first phase, which has been scheduled for May 24. It will further be followed by Japan on June 2, then North and South America on June 13, and finally Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23.

In a blog post by the company, Sony stated, "Our new PlayStation Plus service is launching soon, and we are pleased to share with you an early look at some of the games that will be included during the launch time frame."

The company has further said that the new PlayStation Plus will offer PS3 games to stream and play on PS4, PS5 and PC.

In any PlayStation Plus plan users will get the same benefits that are currently available now for PlayStation Plus members.

The company further said, "We are focused on adding high-quality titles into the PlayStation Plus service for players to enjoy. I am pleased to share a selection of the content that will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans. PlayStation.com will be updated with the game list when it launches in your region,"

PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members will get the option to choose and select the popular classic games to play, along with some titles which will show improvement in frame rates and higher-quality resolution, if we compare with the original launch versions of the game.

For select original PlayStation and PSP classic games, members will also enjoy a new user interface with menus that allow you to save your game at any time, or even rewind the game if you want a do-over.

Also, players who have previously purchased the digital version of select games from the original PlayStation and PSP generation will not have to make a separate purchase or sign up to PlayStation Plus to play these titles on PS4 or PS5.

When these titles are released for PS4 and PS5, players can head to PlayStation Store and download a version for the consoles at no extra cost if they already own the digital version of the title. Some of the titles will also be available for individual purchase.

