Signal to add Stories-like feature soon- Know more

The Signal messaging app has reportedly started the beta testing of a new app which will look similar to the 'short Stories' feature which we have seen on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. The new update is expected to roll out by this week which will enable users to create and share anything.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: October 09, 2022 12:11 IST
Encrypted messaging app Signal may soon roll out a new Stories-like feature that disappears after 24 hours.

The messaging app has started beta testing a short Stories feature this week that lets users create and share images, videos, and texts with their friends on Signal that will automatically disappear after 24 hours.

"Stories are, of course, end-to-end encrypted, giving you a new way to communicate on Signal without compromising privacy," the company said in a blogpost.

"You are always fully in control of who you share your stories with. You can share your stories with all of your Signal connections (Signal connections your contacts + anyone you've had a 1:1 chat with), or with a custom list of friends, or with any of your Signal groups," it added.

The platform said that when you share stories with groups, anyone else in that group can view, share, react, and reply to that group story.

It also mentioned that the only people who will be able to see your stories will be your friends, who are also beta testers.

Users can also turn Stories off completely in their Settings. This will prevent them from creating stories or seeing anyone's stories.

