Samsung's new foldables hit by major durability issue; users concerned after spending lakhs Users have reported a significant issue with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. This problem is concerning for users of this phone, which is priced at Rs 1.75 lakh.

Samsung recently introduced its new foldable smartphone series globally, including in India. The South Korean company began pre-bookings immediately after the smartphone's launch. In some countries, the company has also started the delivery of its foldable phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been launched at an initial price of Rs 1,74,999. However, a user on Reddit has reported a major problem with this Samsung phone.

Big problem with the phone's hinge

A user named kyunghoonyoo on the social media platform Reddit said that he has observed a significant problem with this Rs 1.75 lakh foldable phone. He has specifically complained about the phone's alignment. Due to this hinge problem in such an expensive phone, its main foldable screen is not closing completely.

This is not the first time a hinge problem has been reported in Samsung's foldable phones. Earlier, many users had also reported the South Korean company's weak hinges. Samsung later addressed this issue and has been launching foldable phones with stronger hinges for the last few years. Reddit user has complained about the hinge of a demo unit of this Samsung foldable phone. Additionally, the issue of screen crease in Samsung's foldable phone is also present in the model launched this year.

Why is the hinge necessary?

Whether it's a foldable phone or a laptop, the hinge acts as its backbone. Any problem with the hinge will cause opening and closing issues for the phone screen. If the hinge of the foldable phone or device is not strong, its breakage can also lead to the phone's screen breaking. The screen of a foldable phone is very expensive, which could result in significant cost for the user.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes in three storage variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB, and 16GB RAM + 1TB. It can be purchased in four color options: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, and Exclusive Mint. The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Rs 1,74,999. Its other two variants are priced at Rs 1,86,999 and Rs 2,10,999 respectively.

