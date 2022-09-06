Samsung India launches the future of display technology with the Wall All-in-One and Flip Pro

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG INDIA Samsung India

Samsung has announced the launch of The Wall All-In-One – the modular MicroLED that is revolutionizing the future of display and the Flip Pro – an interactive display that takes the education experience to the next level.

Samsung unveiled the 2022 range of professional audio-visual products at the coveted InfoComm India 2022, India's Professional AudioVisual (Pro AV) and Systems Integration Technology Exhibition, taking place in Mumbai from September 5-7.

The Wall All-in-One comes in 110-inch and 146-inch sizes and is optimized for corporate office spaces. The most innovative feature of The Wall All-in-One is the convenient installation that features a pre-adjusted seam and a ‘Pre-Assembled Frame Kit’. This kit, which makes the whole process as simple as installing a consumer TV, includes the 16:9 display’s internalized deco bezel and an embedded media player S-box, also lowering the total cost of ownership. It also comes with high-quality in-built speakers.

Image Source : SAMSUNG INDIASamsung India

The Flip Pro, available in two sizes – 75-inches and 85-inches – offers enhanced connectivity, and better sound transmission and is designed specifically to add convenience to education environments with a rear handle for easy moving and a front control panel for quick access. In addition, the elegant, light grey colour ensures the Flip Pro blends in seamlessly with its surroundings. Flip Pro provides multiple connectivity options, including USB, HDMI, DP (Display Port) and an OPS (Open Pluggable System) slot. Educators can easily connect any device to access content and display information on a larger screen, as well as connect to any network and other devices through the LAN port and wireless screen mirroring.

A New Paradigm for Business with The Wall All-in-One

The latest generation of The Wall offers a truly immersive viewing experience and brings any picture to life. Available in two sizes—110 inches and 146 inches, The Wall is powered by cutting-edge technologies such as Black Seal Technology that blankets the screen with perfect uniformity, creating a seamless canvas for enhanced depth levels that delivers sharp contrast and immaculate details. Ultra Chroma technology produces visuals with brighter colours and gives the viewer a real-life experience.

Apart from exceptional picture quality, the next generation of The Wall has been upgraded to offer a smooth installation process. Packed into one single unit, The Wall All-in-One has a built-in control box, wall brackets, speakers and deco bezels, making it a hassle-free experience without any additional purchases or components. Designed to make installation a seamless experience, The Wall All-in-One can be installed in just two hours by two people, unlike conventional LED screens.

Unlimited Learning with Samsung Flip Pro

The Flip Pro, available in two sizes – 75 inches and 85 inches, changes the way enterprises interact and collaborate. Designed specifically for educators, Flip Pro is armed with versatile connectivity, intelligent software and intuitive features that will pave way for the future of education. The new Flip Pro brings ideas to life with the innovative pen and brush mode that delivers a real-world writing experience while allowing flexible erasing with a swipe of the finger or palm. The quick tool and palette menu ensure creativity flows and the toggle button easily enables a new note layer UI. The new Flip Pro also allows users to display information on a larger screen easily by providing multiple connectivity options, including USB, HDMI, DP and OPS slots.

Flip Pro also enhances connectivity with 3-in-1 USB C Connectivity that enables screen mirroring, touch control and external device charging (max. 65W). User has to simply connect to the USB Type-C port that allows them to deliver interactive and engaging lessons without any hassle.

Price and Availability

The Wall All-in-One and Flip Pro will be available at Samsung’s exclusive enterprise partners spread across the country. The Wall All-in-One will start at a price of Rs 90 lakh while the Flip Pro will start at a price of Rs 5 lakh.

Latest Technology News