Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks hint at Qi2 charging and design tweaks The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to arrive in early 2026, but numerous leaks about the phone are already surfacing long before its launch.

New Delhi:

Anticipation is building for the expected arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in early 2026, as numerous leaks regarding the phone continue to surface. Reports suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra will launch alongside the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models, all featuring Snapdragon processors to ensure strong performance. A notable change this year is that Samsung is rumored to be discontinuing its Edge series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra key features

Thinborne, a case manufacturer designing accessories for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, has offered an early glimpse into a major feature through a product listing: the phone is expected to include Qi2 magnetic wireless charging support.

The design of the phone is reportedly very similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with a focus on more curved corners instead of the previous sharp edges.

Processor and market availability

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to be released with a powerful chip called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in certain regions, including the US, Japan, and China. It may also be available in South Korea and Europe, possibly equipped with a different chip known as the Exynos 2600.

Although Samsung hasn't officially announced it yet, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be launched in major markets on January 28, 2026.

(Image Source : THINBORNE)Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra expected specifications and price

Price (expected in India): The model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is anticipated to be priced at Rs 1,34,999.

Camera: The phone is expected to feature a powerful quad-rear camera setup:

200MP primary Sony sensor

50MP periscope telephoto lens

50MP ultra-wide lens

10MP telephoto lens

Front Camera: The device may feature a 12MP selfie camera designed for clear, detailed shots.

ALSO READ: Instagram launches 'watch history' to end the lost Reels problem

Excitel Super Deal offers one month of free internet at superfast 200Mbps speed