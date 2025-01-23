Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: All new AI features users will get with One UI 7

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S5 Series AI features

Samsung recently held its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, unveiling the Galaxy S25 series while highlighting an array of innovative AI-powered features. The South Korean tech giant has branded its new flagship devices as "true AI companions," showcasing the seamless integration of AI within the One UI 7 operating system to enhance user workflows.

Key Galaxy AI Features:

Now Brief and Now Bar:

Now Brief delivers personalised daily summaries of user activities and device usage in an easy-to-read card format. Meanwhile, the Now Bar provides a quick overview of Now Brief insights right on the lock screen, accessible with a simple scroll. Both of these features utilize Samsung's Personal Data Engine, an on-device LLM that analyzes user information to create tailored experiences.

AI Select:

This smart assistant offers context-aware suggestions based on what’s displayed on the screen. For instance, when used in a messaging app, AI Select activates Writing Assist and other AI-driven writing tools. Additionally, it allows users to create GIFs instantly from their videos.

Conversational AI:

With this feature, users can search for settings and images using natural language commands, whether in text or voice. For example, typing "My eyes are sore" in Settings directs users straight to the Blue Light Filter option. All processing is conducted on-device, ensuring privacy.

Drawing Assist:

The revamped Sketch to Image tool now supports multimodal input, enabling users to combine their doodles with text prompts for more dynamic image generation.

AI Enhancements for Camera and Editing:

Personal Filter: Users can design custom photo filters by analyzing the color and lighting style of existing images.

Enhanced Video Recording: AI technology helps isolate moving objects from still ones to apply optimized noise reduction, significantly enhancing low-light video quality.

Audio Eraser: This tool allows users to fine-tune the volume of different sound sources in a video, such as background noise or spoken dialogue.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: New device teased at Galaxy S25 Series launch event