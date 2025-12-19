Samsung Galaxy S25 now available for Rs 70,000 ahead of Galaxy S26 launch: Where to buy Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra by a massive Rs 60,000. This record-low deal makes the premium flagship and its powerful 200MP camera more accessible than ever before.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available at its lowest price ever. Ahead of the new Galaxy S26 series set to launch soon, this top-of-the-line phone is being offered at nearly half of what it originally cost. You can take advantage of this deal during the CromaTastic Year-End Sale. The sale is available at Croma stores and on their website. The sale will run from December 15 until January 4, 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra discount

Originally launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has seen a massive price correction. During the year-end sale, the starting price has plummeted to just Rs 69,999. This total saving of Rs 60,000 is made possible through a combination of flat discounts, bank offers, and attractive exchange bonuses.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Key specifications

Even with its recent price drop, the Galaxy S25 Ultra continues to be one of the most impressive smartphones available. It boasts a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a QHD+ resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels) and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.. Inside, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that ensures fast and efficient operation. It comes with a generous 12GB of memory and offers options for up to 1TB of storage, so you can keep plenty of apps, photos, and videos.It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Pro-Grade Cameras and Galaxy AI

The smartphone runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15 and is fully integrated with Galaxy AI features. Its industry-leading quad-camera setup includes:

200MP Main Sensor

50MP Ultra-wide Lens

50MP Telephoto Lens

12MP Front Camera for high-quality selfies.

Durability and productivity

Designed for power users, the premium flagship includes S-Pen support and is built to last with IP68 and IP69 ratings for superior water and dust resistance. Connectivity options are comprehensive, featuring 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and NFC.

