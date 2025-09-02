Samsung Galaxy S25 gets Rs 16,000 discount for limited time: Where to buy Samsung Galaxy S25 5G is now available at its lowest price ever. This Samsung phone can be purchased for thousands of rupees less than its launch price.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has received a significant price cut, making the flagship phone more affordable. This new offer comes just before the highly anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. You can now purchase the Galaxy S25 for up to Rs 16,000 less than its launch price, with additional exchange benefits. The discount is available exclusively on Samsung's official website.

Samsung Galaxy S25 discount:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 was initially launched with a starting price of Rs 74,999. The phone is available in three storage configurations: 12GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB. With the new price cut, the base variant now starts at Rs 68,999.

Here's a breakdown of the discounts:

Instant Discount: Get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on your purchase.

Exchange Offer: An exchange offer of up to Rs 45,000 is available for your old smartphone, which includes an additional bonus of Rs 10,000.

Total savings: When you combine the instant discount with the exchange bonus, you can save an extra Rs 16,000, bringing the overall price down significantly.

Samsung Galaxy S25 specifications

Display: 6.15-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2600 nits.

Processor: Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Memory & Storage: 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Battery: 4,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and wireless charging.

Cameras: Rear: Triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. Front: 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Additional Features: Includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and advanced Galaxy AI features.

