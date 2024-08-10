Samsung Galaxy S23 FE available for Rs 33,000 on Flipkart ahead of Galaxy S24 FE launch

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series at its Unpacked event in January. Now, the company is preparing to release a fan edition of the Samsung Galaxy S24. Although the official confirmation of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is pending, rumours about the smartphone's design, expected specifications, and colours are already circulating online. Ahead of its launch, the Samsung S23 FE is available under Rs 33,000 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE discount

Flipkart is currently offering significant discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE as part of the Flipkart Flagship sale, which began on August 6. Additionally, the e-commerce platform has teamed up with ICICI Bank, BoB Card, and Yes Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with their credit cards as well as EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched in India in October 2023 starting at Rs 59,999. The smartphone is currently listed for Rs 35,999 on Samsung's official website. Interested buyers can save Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the smartphone via Flipkart. The smartphone is listed for Rs 33,999 on the e-commerce platform.

In addition to this, the e-commerce site is also offering 1 percent up to Rs 1,000 on purchases made through Flipkart UPI. This offer will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to around Rs 33,500. Buyers can also avail exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It incorporates Vision Booster technology for improved outdoor visibility.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy S23 FE comes with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP 3x optical zoom with OIS support.

For performance, the Galaxy S23 FE is equipped with the Exynos 2200 chip, 8GB of RAM, and storage options up to 256GB. The phone caters to gaming requirements with a larger vapour chamber and an octa-core chip built on a 4nm process.

The device is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities and operates on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 operating

