Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB variant gets another massive price drop by 54 percent

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23

Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone on November 25. The company has sharing details about the upcoming Reno 13 Series over the past week ahead of its official launch. The upcoming smartphone series will succeed Reno 12 Series and will feature MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G series stands out in the premium smartphone market. Recently, these devices have seen a significant price reduction, making it an excellent time to snag the Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB variant at a bargain price. During this discount event, you can acquire this powerful smartphone for less than half its usual price. With the Samsung Galaxy S23, you can expect all the features that define a high-end smartphone. It boasts an impressive camera setup and a robust processor capable of handling demanding tasks with ease. Flipkart is currently offering an amazing deal that allows customers to purchase this phone at an unbeatable price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G discount

The highly anticipated Black Friday Sale 2024 has just kicked off on Flipkart. During this event, the retailer is rolling out substantial discounts on various smartphones. In the Black Friday Sale, the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is available with a staggering flat discount of up to 54 percent. Here are the specifics of this offer.

The original price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB is around Rs 1 lakh. However, that price has been slashed considerably. On Flipkart, the smartphone is currently listed at Rs 95,999. But thanks to the sale, the price has been reduced by 54 percent, allowing you to bring home this device for just Rs 43,999.

In addition to the flat discount, there are plenty of opportunities to save even more. For instance, with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can enjoy a 5 percent cashback. Plus, by trading in your old smartphone, you could save an additional Rs 43,000.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a vibrant 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. This display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 1750 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring top-notch performance. You can choose between configurations of up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple camera system, consisting of 50 + 10 + 12 megapixels. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 12-megapixel front camera ready to capture your best moments.

ALSO READ: Why this memory chip company has become problem for Samsung