Samsung Galaxy M36 5G to launch on June 27 with powerful battery, impressive features The launch date for the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G has been confirmed. This budget-friendly 5G phone from the South Korean smartphone company will be released on June 27 of this month.

New Delhi:

Amazon has officially announced the launch date for the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G. This budget-friendly 5G smartphone is set to hit the Indian market on June 27. The launch date was unveiled on the macro page of the e-commerce site Amazon, although Samsung has yet to confirm this information officially. The phone is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 and is likely to feature a robust 5000mAh battery and a triple camera setup. The Galaxy M36 5G will be an upgrade over last year’s Galaxy M35 5G, yet it will share several characteristics with the Galaxy A36 5G, which launched earlier this year.

Samsung has also released a promotional poster showcasing the device, highlighting the triple camera configuration on the back. Additionally, the design of the phone is prominently displayed in the Amazon listing.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: What you should expect

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G may be powered by the Exynos 1380 processor and could incorporate AI features based on Google Gemini. This smartphone has recently appeared on various certification sites, and its model number, SM-355B, has been spotted in the Geekbench listing, with specifications indicating it will come equipped with 6GB of RAM. The device will run on the OneUI interface based on Android 15.

Expect a vibrant 6.7-inch display with support for a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup is impressive too, featuring a 50MP main camera on the back, complemented by a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Plus, this smartphone will boast a substantial 5000mAh battery along with 45W fast charging capabilities.

