Samsung enhances smartphone repairability in India with new programs and services

Samsung is taking a significant step up to enhance its repairability of smartphones in the Indian market, aiming to meet the growing demand for sustainable and easily serviceable devices. The tech giant has introduced a series of initiatives designed to make smartphone repairs more accessible, affordable and efficient for Indian consumers.

Domestic service experts overseas dispatch program

In a recent press release which was available on its Korean website, Samsung announced the regular operation of its “Domestic Service Experts Overseas Dispatch” program. As part of this initiative, a “Galaxy Service Expert Instructor” was dispatched to India in July 2024, touring 8 major service centres across cities like Delhi, Noida and Mumbai.

The main purpose of this visit was to share expertise and improve the quality of service at these centres, to ensure that Indian consumers will receive the same high standard of repair service as those in other parts of the world.

Expansion of authorized service centres across India

Samsung is further expanding its network of authorized service centres across the country. This move further aims at making reliable repair services more accessible, even in remote areas. By providing specialized training to technicians, Samsung ensures that its latest devices are repaired with the highest level of expertise. The company’s focus on single-piece repair techniques, particularly for smartphone displays, is part of its strategy to reduce repair time and costs for consumers.

Access to genuine spare parts and repair kits in India

To support its repairability initiatives, Samsung is further making genuine spare parts and repair kits more accessible to its consumers. These parts can now be purchased online or through authorized centres, enabling customers to extend the life of their devices while maintaining optimal performance. This initiative not only benefits consumers by reducing repair costs but also aligns with Samsung’s commitment to sustainability by reducing electronic waste.

Transparent pricing and consumer education

In addition to improving service accessibility, Samsung has been exploring options to offer more transparent pricing for its repair services. This approach further aims to help consumers make informed decisions about maintaining their devices, fostering trust and loyalty among Samsung users.

A step towards a more sustainable tech industry

Samsung’s efforts to enhance smartphone repairability in India are part of a broader commitment to sustainability within the technology sector. By making repairs more affordable and accessible, Samsung has been helping to reduce electronic waste and promote eco-friendly practices. These initiatives will benefit the consumers and will further contribute towards a more sustainable future for the tech industry.

