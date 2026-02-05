RentAHuman.ai lets AI agents hire humans for real-world tasks RentAHuman.ai is a new platform where AI agents can hire humans for physical tasks like deliveries and errands, marking a new phase of AI-human collaboration.

New Delhi:

The changes driven by artificial intelligence are unfolding at a pace far beyond human comprehension. AI is already helping people write emails, manage schedules, summarise documents and even create videos. But what happens when AI needs to complete a task in the physical world—something it cannot do on its own? Would it hire humans to get the job done?

As unusual as it sounds, this is already becoming a reality. A new platform called RentAHuman.ai has emerged, allowing AI agents to hire humans for physical tasks such as deliveries, errands and in-person meetings.

Who started RentAHuman.ai?

The service was launched by Alexander Lightplo, a crypto engineer at UMA Protocol. The platform introduces a novel idea: enabling AI agents to directly hire humans to complete real-world tasks.

In this model, humans are no longer the only ones using AI—AI can now hire humans. The website’s slogan captures the concept succinctly: “Robots need your body because they can’t touch grass”.

What is RentAHuman.ai?

RentAHuman.ai is a marketplace where AI systems can find and hire humans for tasks that require physical presence. These include practical activities such as delivering packages, picking up groceries, giving someone a ride or feeding a pet.

Some listings go beyond errands, offering companionship or simply someone to talk to. Since its launch, the platform has attracted significant attention, with reports of thousands of sign-ups and dozens of AI agents already connected.

In its early days, the website reportedly recorded over 1.56 million visits, indicating strong interest in the concept.

How does the platform work?

To use the platform, developers must first integrate their AI agents using the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This protocol allows AI agents to connect with external platforms and data sources.

Humans can create profiles by listing their skills, selecting languages, defining service areas and setting hourly rates. Payments are made through an Ethereum wallet, although the platform’s creators have clarified that RentAHuman.ai is not tied to any specific cryptocurrency.

Pricing and early adoption

According to reports, hourly rates on the platform range from approximately $50 to $69. The user base already includes a mix of startup executives and content creators, highlighting the growing curiosity and adoption of AI-driven human marketplaces.

The platform’s early traction reflects how quickly AI-human collaboration models are evolving.