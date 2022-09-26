Refurbished Macbook Pro with M2 chip now available for sale- Know more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Macbook Pro

Apple is now making the 13-inch MacBook Pro powered with the M2 Apple silicon chip available in its refurbished store for the first time in the US and Canada. ALSO READ: Mozilla challenges Microsoft, Google, Apple for anti-market practices

In the United States, Apple is offering the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 with 256GB and 512GB of storage for $1,169 (which is around Rs 95,365) and $1,349 (which is around Rs 1,10,049), respectively. ALSO READ: Instagram Update: New longer uninterrupted Stories introduced for users

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip and 256GB of storage is usually priced at $1,299 ( which is around Rs 1,05,970), while the 512GB is priced at $1,499 (which is around Rs 1,22,286) , reports MacRumors.

In the UK, the tech giant offers refurbished models with up to 1TB of storage.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro was updated with the new M2 Apple silicon chip this June alongside the redesigned MacBook Air.

Apple said the new version with the M2 chip is up to 1.4x faster compared to the M1-powered model and up to 6x time faster than the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel processor.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that Apple would release new MacBook devices next month and suppliers are "gearing up" for the shipments of upcoming laptops.

The report also said that Apple is gearing up to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air and a 12-inch device by early 2024.

Latest Technology News