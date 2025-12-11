Redmi Note 15 5G with 108MP camera reportedly launching in India early next month The Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to launch soon in the Indian market, potentially featuring a powerful 108MP camera and other impressive features.

New Delhi:

Redmi is soon going to launch a phone with a 108MP camera and powerful features in India under the name Redmi Note 15 5G. This Xiaomi phone was recently launched in the Chinese market. Besides the standard model, the company may also introduce two more devices in this series: the Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus.

Xiaomi's sub-brand recently teased an image of the standard model of this series. This phone is set to launch in India next month on January 6, as per Telecom Talks report. Its starting price is expected to be around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. According to the phone's teaser, it will feature a slim profile, and a glimpse of its design was also included.

Redmi Note 15 5G features

Since this phone has already launched in China, some changes may be seen in the hardware of the Indian variant.

Display: This Redmi phone may come with a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Redmi might utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor in the Redmi Note 15.

Camera: According to the teaser released by the company, the Indian model will have a 108MP main camera. This is notable because the Chinese variant featured a 50MP camera.

Battery: The phone launched in India may house a 5,520mAh battery and support 45W fast charging.

Software: It will run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 16.

It is worth noting that the upcoming Redmi Note 15 will share some features with the company's previous model, the Redmi Note 14. The Redmi Note 14 featured a 108MP + 2MP dual camera setup and came with a 20MP selfie camera.

Redmi 15C launched in India

Meanwhile, Redmi has recently introduced a new competitor to the Indian market with the launch of its Redmi 15C budget smartphone on December 3. Succeeding the Redmi 14C, the new phone comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, a 6.9-inch dot drop display, and a 50MP main camera.

