Redmi Note 15 5G price leaked ahead of launch: How much it will cost Ahead of its official debut in early 2026, the pricing for the Redmi Note 15 5G has already surfaced. The upcoming smartphone is set to offer several high-end features, most notably a powerful 108MP primary camera.

New Delhi:

Redmi is set to introduce its newest budget smartphone in India early next year, in 2026. This smartphone is expected to come with a 108MP camera 5,520mAh battery. After it was recently launched in China, the company is now getting ready for a global release, with the official launch date in India planned for January 6.

Redmi Note 15 leaked price

According to details shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), the Redmi Note 15 5G will likely be available in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB.

The base variant is expected to start at Rs 22,999.

The top-tier variant is rumored to be priced at Rs 24,999.

Alongside the smartphone, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi Pad 2 in the Indian market.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Key features

While the phone has already been released in China, the hardware for the Indian model may feature some significant upgrades.

Display: The device is expected to boast a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance: Under the hood, Redmi is likely to utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor.

Camera: Although the Chinese variant featured a 50MP sensor, teasers released by the company suggest the Indian model will be equipped with a superior 108MP main camera.

Battery and Charging: The phone is expected to house a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Software: It will debut with HyperOS 2, based on the latest Android 16 operating system.

Notably, the upcoming Redmi Note 15 shares some similarities with its predecessor, the Redmi Note 14, which also featured a 108MP + 2MP dual camera setup and a 20MP selfie camera.

Meanwhile, Redmi has recently introduced a new competitor to the Indian market with the launch of its Redmi 15C budget smartphone on December 3.

ALSO READ: Apple’s 2026 foldable iPhone: Renders leak a slim design and bold new pricing