Poco Pad to launch in India soon: All we know so far

Poco is gearing up to launch a new tablet in India. The upcoming Poco Pad was unveiled globally in may this year. The company has teased the launch of the tablet via a promotional banner on an e-commerce site. The Indian variant of the pad will be similar to its global variant and will come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 10,000mAh battery, Dolby Audio-supported quad speakers, and 12.1-inch display and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Poco Pad India launch

The Poco Pad is expected to be launched in India soon. A promotional banner for the tablet has been spotted on Flipkart, confirming its availability on the platform. Although the poster does not mention the name of the tablet, the image resembles that of the Poco Pad in marketing images.

Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon and the company's Brand Marketing Head, Varun Nair, have previously confirmed the upcoming launch of new Poco buds, a tablet, and a power bank in India. In a recent interview, Tandon suggested that the Poco Pad may be launched in India by August.

Poco Pad specifications

The Poco Pad has been launched globally. It features a 12.1-inch 120Hz 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The tablet runs on the Android 14-based HyperOS.

In terms of cameras, the Poco Pad is equipped with 8-megapixel cameras both on the front and back. It also features quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support and is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery supporting 33W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

