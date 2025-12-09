Poco C85 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery: Price, specs, availability The Poco C85 5G is available in three variants and will be sold exclusively in India via Flipkart, starting December 16.

New Delhi:

Poco has launched its latest smartphone in India, the Poco C85 5G, as the newest addition to the company's C series. Key features of the smartphone include a large 6.9-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The company claims the battery offers exceptional endurance, supporting over 106 hours of music playback. The phone also supports 33W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging.

Poco C85 5G price and availability in India

The Poco C85 5G is priced as follows:

Variant Storage Introductory Price (Rs ) Standard Price (Rs) Base 4GB RAM + 128GB Rs 11,999 Rs 12,499 Mid 6GB RAM + 128GB Rs 12,999 Rs 13,499 Top 8GB RAM + 128GB N/A Rs 14,499

The handset will be available for purchase in India exclusively via Flipkart starting December 16. The Poco C85 5G is offered in three colours: Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black.

Poco C85 5G specifications and features

Software and updates: The Poco C85 5G runs on HyperOS 2.2, based on Android 15. The company promises two major Android upgrades and four years of security updates.

Display: It features a 6.9-inch flat HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with an adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel offers up to 810 nits of peak brightness and holds TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly operation.

Durability: The phone carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Processor and storage: Powering the handset is an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which is expandable (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card.

Cameras: The device is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter and a QVGA camera. For selfies and video calls, it sports an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Battery and charging: The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging support.

Connectivity and security: Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Dimensions: It measures 173.16 x 81.07 x 7.9mm and weighs approximately 211g.

