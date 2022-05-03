PlayStation free games for May 2022: Here is a list you must check

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: PLAYSTATION.COM PlayStation Plus

It is announced that the latest set of free PS Plus games is set for May 2022. Though the May 2022 list of games has been leaked earlier than expected, and after the leak, Sony officially confirmed the lineup for the free PlayStation Plus games which has scheduled for this month.

PS Now has announced its May 2022 free games ahead of the next PlayStation Plus game release, hence the gamers of PlayStation Plus will not have to wait for longer to announce free PS4 and PS5 games in the month of May this year.

PlayStation Plus Free Games for May 2022 which are set to release this month are listed below:

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened – 3rd May

Trek to Yomi – 5th May

We Were Here Forever – 10th May

Salt and Sacrifice – 10th May

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – 10th May

The Centennial Case: A Shijma Story – 12th May

Evil Dead: The Game – 13th May

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – 19th May

Deadcraft – 19th May

Yurukill: The Calumniation Game – 25th May

Sniper Elite 5 – 26th May

Pac-Man Museum+ – 27th May

Kao the Kangaroo – 27th May

The PlayStation Plus collection for May 2022 includes EA Sports FIFA 22 along with two roguelike games. Also, games like Reaper’s Curse and Tribes of Midgard are set for the month too. Also, the games which are coming to PS Plus this month are FIFA 22 which will be available on PS 4 and PS 5. Other games like Tribes of Midgard will be available for both the consoles and Curse of Reaper will only be available on PS 4.