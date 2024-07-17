Pixel 9 series to launch on August 13: Leak reveals fold, faster charging and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel

Google has continually faced challenges keeping its upcoming Pixel 9 series under wraps. And as per the Initial leaks of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold which surfaced in February 2024, followed by several major real-life leaks of the phones. In the recent leaks, it was stated that the device will come in a foldable design. Here are the details:

NCC Regulatory Leak Unveils Key Details

As the launch date comes closer, the entire Pixel 9 series has been revealed by the Android Authority. A feature was published on the website with the images, which were originally shared by the NCC regulatory agency, the Taiwanese equivalent of the FCC.

This leak further includes photos of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, by showcasing its crease, new charging speeds, battery sizes and more.

Pixel 9 models and internal photos: Details

It is said in the report of Android Authority that all four Pixel 9 models were listed at the NCC: Pixel 9 (GUR25)

Pixel 9 Pro (GEC77)

Pixel 9 Pro XL (GZC4K)

Pixel 9 Pro Fold (GGH2X)

The leak further includes internal photos of the phones, which confirms several design changes.

Design change: It’s confirmed

As per the shared images, it was confirmed that Google has been relocating the inner selfie camera to the corner of the screen, as suggested by earlier renders. The smartphone will feature a new square camera arrangement which has replaced the iconic long camera bar of the Pixel series.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold appears to have slimmer top and bottom bezels on the inside display when compared to the original Pixel Fold and the display crease seems reduced as well. Unlike the first-gen Fold smartphone, the new Pixel model could be opened completely flat.

Faster charging capabilities

The NCC reports further revealed the faster charging capabilities for the Pixel 9 series. Though they provide approximate values rather than exact ones and the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro XL is said to stand out with a reported 32.67W, which is certainly low when compared to the other smartphones which are available in the market, it was said that it might support at least 35W charging, an upgrade from the Pixel 8 Pro's 30W.

Battery sizes and radio support

The listings have further disclosed the battery sizes for all upcoming Pixel 9 devices. Furthermore, all models are certified for Thread, but it is base Pixel 9 which lacks UWB support, unlike the other variants.

Launch date and source

The Google Pixel 9 series is anticipated to launch at the Made by Google event which has been scheduled for August 13th.

