Overheating smartphone? Try these steps to cool it down immediately

Nowadays, smartphones have become an important part of our lives. Many of our daily tasks are now being done through smartphones. If the smartphone gets damaged, we may face many problems, so it's essential to take proper care of your mobile device. Heating is the most common type of problem that many smartphone users face. Excessive use can cause a smartphone to heat up, affecting its performance. While it's normal for smartphones to heat up if you are perform many tasks at once. However, you can take some preventive steps to control overheating and protect your smartphone from damage and increase its lifespan.

How to prevent smartphone overheating

Kill unnecessary apps

Many users tend to fill their phones with unnecessary apps, which increases the phone's load and power consumption, leading to quick heating. Running apps in the background also contributes to the phone overheating. Kill unnecessary apps that are running in the background and uninstall apps you no longer use.

Airplane mode for quick cooling

If your phone starts heating up while in use, there's no need to panic. You can turn on flight mode to cool your smartphone down quickly, as it turns off all wireless communications, reducing power consumption.

Keep screen brightness low

The display brightness could also be a reason for your phone heating up. Using the display at full brightness can deplete the battery quickly, leading to the phone overheating.

Use specified charger

Using another charger or a local charger can lead to the phone overheating. It's best to avoid this and always use the original charger. Additionally, not updating apps on time can also cause the smartphone to heat up. Therefore, keep your apps updated to avoid this problem.

