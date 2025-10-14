OpenAI partners with Broadcom to build its own AI chips OpenAI CEO Sam Altman noted that the work with Broadcom to develop a custom chip began roughly 18 months ago. Broadcom also collaborates with other leading AI developers, including tech giants like Amazon and Google.

OpenAI announced Monday it is collaborating with chipmaker Broadcom to design its own artificial intelligence (AI) computer chips. The two California-based companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal but stated they will begin deploying the new racks of customised “AI accelerators” late next year. This is the latest major agreement between OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, and the companies responsible for building the chips and data centers required to power AI.tech

In recent weeks, OpenAI has also announced partnerships with chipmakers Nvidia and AMD to supply the AI startup with specialised chips for running its AI systems. Furthermore, OpenAI has secured significant deals with Oracle, CoreWeave, and other companies developing the data centers that house these chips.

Circular financing

Many of these deals rely on circular financing, where the companies are both investing in OpenAI and supplying the world's most valuable startup with technology, fueling concerns about an AI bubble. OpenAI does not yet turn a profit but reports its products now have more than 800 million weekly users.

“What's real about this announcement is OpenAI's intention of having its own custom chips,” said analyst Gil Luria, head of technology research at D.A. Davidson. “The rest is fantastical. OpenAI has made, at this point, approaching $1 trillion of commitments, and it's a company that only has $15 billion of revenue”.

Work in progress

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the work with Broadcom to develop a custom chip began about 18 months ago. Broadcom also collaborates with other leading AI developers, including tech giants Amazon and Google.

Altman said on a podcast announcing the deal that the computing power made possible through the Broadcom partnership will amount to 10 gigawatts, which he described as “a gigantic amount of computing infrastructure to serve the needs of the world to use advanced intelligence”.

Broadcom shares surged more than 9 percent on Monday.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said on the same podcast that OpenAI needs more computing capacity as it progresses toward a “better and better frontier model and towards superintelligence”.

“If you do your own chips, you control your destiny,” he added.

