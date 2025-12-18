OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: Is the new model worthy upgrade? All you need to know Following a series of premium and mid-range releases in India this year, OnePlus has recently unveiled the 15R. This latest mid-range offering arrives as a significant upgrade to the previously launched OnePlus 13R.

The OnePlus 15R has officially launched in markets worldwide, including India. This new model is the next version of the OnePlus 13R, which came out earlier this year. The 15R brings some exciting updates in terms of design, camera quality, and overall features. However, it's noteworthy that the 15R doesn't include some features that the 13R had. Since the prices are quite similar, let's look at five key differences between the OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus 13R.

Feature OnePlus 15R OnePlus 13R Display 6.83-inch, 165Hz Refresh Rate 6.78-inch, 120Hz Refresh Rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM and Storage 12GB RAM | 256GB / 512GB 12GB / 16GB RAM | 256GB / 512GB Battery and Charging 7,400mAh | 80W Fast Charging 6,000mAh | 80W Fast Charging Rear Camera 50MP (Main) + 8MP (Ultra-wide) 50MP + 50MP + 8MP (Triple Setup) Front Camera 32MP Selfie 16MP Selfie Operating System Android 16 (OxygenOS 16) Android 15 (OxygenOS 15)

1. Enhanced Display

The OnePlus 15R comes with a larger 6.83-inch screen that's designed for a smooth experience, featuring a refresh rate of 165Hz. In contrast, the OnePlus 13R has a slightly smaller 6.78-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both devices have strong protection from scratches thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. However, the OnePlus 15R stands out with its brighter display, reaching up to 1,800 nits of brightness compared to 1,600 nits on the 13R. This means the 15R's screen is easier to see even in bright sunlight.

2. Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

Security gets a sophisticated upgrade on the OnePlus 15R with an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It is positioned slightly higher on the bottom bezel for better ergonomics compared to the standard optical in-display sensor on the OnePlus 13R. Both devices continue to support high-speed face unlock.

3. Next-Gen Processor

Performance sees a massive leap; the OnePlus 15R is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, whereas the 13R utilised the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Surprisingly, memory configurations differ: while the 13R supported up to 16GB of RAM, the 15R currently tops out at 12GB of RAM, though both offer up to 512GB of storage.

4. Revised Camera Setup

The camera philosophy has shifted with this generation. The OnePlus 15R features a new dual-camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera for great photos and an 8MP camera for capturing wider scenes. This is a change from the older OnePlus 13R model that had three cameras. For those who love taking selfies, the 15R comes with an improved 32MP front camera, a big upgrade from the 16MP camera on the previous version.

5. Massive Battery Capacity

Perhaps the most impressive upgrade is the battery. The OnePlus 15R houses a colossal 7,400mAh battery, a major increase over the 6,000mAh cell in the 13R. Both phones maintain 80W fast charging capabilities. Software-wise, the OnePlus 15R debuts with Android 16, whereas the 13R launched on Android 15.

6. Price

The OnePlus 15R is available in two configurations: a 12GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 47,999 and a 512GB model at Rs 52,999. This reflects a slight price increase over the OnePlus 13R, which launched at Rs 42,999 for the base model and Rs 49,999 for the 16GB + 512GB top-tier variant.

