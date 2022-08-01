Nothing Phone (1): What is the major issue with the display of Phone (1)

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER- CARL PEI Nothing Phone (1)

Indeed the brand made aof lot of noise for almost the entire July for being one of the unique and most desirable smartphones. Carl Pei-led consumer electronics brand Nothing's Phone (1) again hit the headline as a number of Twitter users complained about the issue with the display along with delay in smartphone deliveries.

Twitter, a few users have complained that they have seen a green tint on the display of their smartphone, and further, a few have accused Flipkart and Nothing of not handling the matter seriously.

"I have a massive green tint on the top of the screen... Flipkart has rejected my replacement request saying there is no fault. Clearly, a phone's display should not be like this in everyday usage," a user wrote with a picture of the smartphone on Twitter.

"I have seen people online complaining about the same issue, but most are facing the issue on low brightness and in a place with no lights. But my issue is happening even at normal brightness levels... Please help with the replacement," the user added.

In the recent past, several other customers have faced these issues and took Twitter to raise their voices.

A user on Twitter further stated in a tweet: "I am facing a green tint issue in my Nothing Phone (1). I want a replacement for this phone. I contacted @nothing several times but got no response.

Meanwhile, several other users have complained about the delivery of the company's first and much-anticipated smartphone.

"Ordered Nothing phone (1) on 18 July 2022. Still waiting. Today is the promised delivery date by Flipkart, but till now, I did not get any update on Out for delivery. It has been the third time I am experiencing this kind of delivery delay," a user tweeted on Sunday.

"@flipkartsupport Where is my order? It's too much late to wait for a phone," another user wrote on the microblogging platform.

The smartphone with a 6.55-inch display offers a 50MP dual camera at the rear, a refined Nothing operating system (OS), a 120Hz OLED display with HDR10+, and a custom-built Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

The phone comes with different storage options, and the 8GB/128GB is available for Rs 31,999, 8GB/256GB for Rs 34,999, and 12GB/256GB for Rs 37,999.

