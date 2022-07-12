Nothing Phone 1 launch event live: Watch the live event starting at 8:30 PM IST

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone 1 launch event live

Nothing is all set to launch its first smartphone at 8:30 pm today. The event will be globally telecasted from London (UK). Carl Pei, the Co-Founder of Nothing express the excitement and how the team is busy working for the biggest launch of the year. This is the second handset from the company and indeed, Nothing has made a lot of buzz around the upcoming phone which is set to be called the Phone (1).

The Nothing phone (1) launch event will be streamed live on the official website of the company as well as on YouTube, where the company has created a link for the people who would be interested to know about the phone.

Nothing phone (1): Features and Specs

It was Carl Pei who made the first official leak which made the headlines, and since there were a number of speculations made and some details which were further unleashed by the company. like has the phone (1) is set to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, and will support a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and with Sony IMX766 main sensor. Furthermore, the phone (1) also supports wireless charging and will feature a new Glyph Light setup on the back of the handset, which.

India TV will keep updating you with the smartphone and its update and all that to expect from the device.