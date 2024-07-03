Not Jio Cinema or Disney+ Hotstar, watch India vs Zimbabwe T20I series on THIS platform

Follow us on Image Source : FILE India vs Zimbabwe T20I series

A bilateral T20I series between India and Zimbabwe is scheduled to start on July 6 and will consist of 5 matches. Unlike the T20I World Cup, which was broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar, these matches will not be available on either Disney+ Hotstar or Jio Cinema due to broadcasting rights. However, Indian viewers will be able to watch the series on the Sony LIV app, which has the rights to broadcast the series.

India and Zimbabwe T20I series date

The T20I series will be played in Zimbabwe from July 6 to July 14, with the new Team India, led by Shubman Gill, participating. The Indian team won the T20I World Cup last month after 17 years, but captains Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja have retired from their T20 international careers.

How to watch India and Zimbabwe T20I series

To watch the matches on the Sony LIV app, users will need to purchase a premium subscription. However, users of Airtel and Vi may receive a free subscription to Sony LIV as part of their recharge plans. Airtel's unlimited prepaid and postpaid plans offer a subscription to Xstream Premium, which includes Sony LIV, and Vi's prepaid plans also offer a free subscription to Sony LIV. Additionally, Jio's new Rs 175 prepaid plan includes a free subscription to Sony LIV.

