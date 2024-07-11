Nokia smartphone manufacturer, HMD, to soon launch its first smartphone in India: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HMD smartphone

Nokia licensee smartphone manufacturer HMD (Human Made Device) is preparing to launch its first smartphone in India under its own brand name. The upcoming smartphone, already available in the global market, will be introduced with a new name in India. Known as HMD Pluse in the European market, it may be introduced as HMD Arrow in India.

Reports suggest that this smartphone could be launched in India on July 25, with an official announcement from the company expected soon. The company organized a contest on social media platforms to choose the Indian name for the upcoming smartphone. Additionally, the phone is likely to support 5G network.

In the European market, this HMD smartphone was launched at a price equivalent to about Rs 12,460. It comes in Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black color options.

As for the features, the phone is expected to have a 6.65-inch HD+ LCD screen supporting peak brightness of up to 600 nits. It is likely to be powered by Unisoc chipset with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The HMD Arrow is expected to have a 5000mAh battery with 10W USB Type C charging support. It may feature a 13MP back camera and an 8MP front camera.

Meanwhile, Lava has launched a new smartphone in the Blaze series. The new Blaze X smartphone features a curved AMOLED display and comes in two color variants - Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey. It will be available for purchase on the Lava e-store and Amazon India’s store starting from July 20, with a starting price of Rs 13,999 (including bank offers).

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch 120Hz display with a punch-hole design, aiming to offer an immersive experience. The new Blaze X is equipped with a 64MP + 2MP rear camera featuring a Sony sensor, as well as a 16MP front camera.

