Nokia 2780 Flip launched at Rs 4,699: Features, availability and more

Nokia has launched a new flip phone named as Nokia 2780 which has been priced at Rs 4,699. The flip feature phone comes with FM Radio, MP3 support, and Wi-Fi support. The handset is available in three colour variants- red, blue and black.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: November 04, 2022 12:53 IST
Nokia 2780 Flip
Image Source : NOKIA Nokia 2780 Flip

Nokia phones have announced the launch of a new flip phone in India, named as Nokia 2780 Flip. Priced at Rs 4,699, the new flip phone comes with FM radio support along with a good old clamshell design, and a T9 keyboard. The handset will be available in three colour variants- black, red and blue.

According to GSMArena, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has launched the new feature phone in the US in two colour variants only- Red and Blue, which has been priced at $90 (which is around Rs 7,430), which will go on sale from November 15 onwards.

The phone runs on KaiOS 3.1 which brings features such as FM Radio, MP3 support, and Wi-Fi support.

The device features a Qualcomm 215 chipset, a quad-core CPU running at 1.3GHz, and an X5 LTE modem with peak downlink speeds of 150Mbps, according to a report.

The phone comes powered with a 1,450 mAH battery, which is also removable.

It also supports VoLTE and RTT, which allow users to send texts while on the call.

Nokia listed the phone as having 512MB internal storage and 4GB RAM, although this might be a mix-up since a feature phone does not require so much memory, it added.

Meanwhile, back in August, the company launched the Nokia 2660 Flip phone that comes with signature features like a big display, big buttons, hearing aid compatibility, and an emergency button for Indian consumers.

Priced at Rs 4,699, the Nokia 2660 was available in black, blue and red colours.

