New Year 2026: Google celebrates New Year’s eve with creative 2026 doodle; check it out here Google has launched a festive New Year’s Eve Doodle to immerse users in the spirit of 2026 before the clock strikes midnight.

With just a few hours remaining before the new year begins, you might be surprised, and perhaps even delighted, when you open Google today. Google has added a festive touch to its search bar, giving users a taste of 2026 before the year officially arrives. Through its latest Google Doodle, the platform is immersing everyone in the spirit of the upcoming year. As soon as you visit Google Search, you are greeted by an animated Doodle as Google prepares to celebrate the new year worldwide in its own unique style.

What is today’s Google Doodle?

On December 31, the final day of 2025, clicking on the Google Doodle reveals an animated transformation of "2025" into "2026". Drawing inspiration from classic celebrations, the Doodle shows the year 2025 popping open like a candy wrapper to reveal "2026" inside. This colourful design is adorned with vibrant ribbons, glitter, and stars, perfectly capturing the New Year’s Eve vibe. As soon as you open your browser, this Doodle welcomes you into the excitement of the countdown.

(Image Source : GOOGLE)Google Doodle for 2026 New Year's eve

What does the official 2025–2026 Google Doodle represent?

This annual Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve around the world, when billions of people gather with friends and family to celebrate the past year and welcome the new one. Soon the clock will strike midnight, and 2026 will officially begin.

A brief history of Google Doodles

The tech giant consistently marks special occasions with these creative designs. Whether it is Independence Day celebrations, the Olympics, or the World Cup, Google gives these events a prominent place on its search page. This tradition began in 1998 with a simple visual message and has since evolved into one of the most creative and globally anticipated digital traditions.

