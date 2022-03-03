MWC 2022: 6 big Announcements, you must know

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: MWC MWC 2022

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, one of the biggest mobile and gadget technology events from Barcelona is on the wrap. Although we could not attend the event in person, we bring in to you the update which caught the eye of the device.

A number of smart device brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and more have revealed a number of technologically advanced gadgets which has created market attention.Let us look at the major devices which got unleashed during the event of MWC 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

Samsung unveiled two laptops at the MWC 2022 event- Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, which is a thin and lightweight 2-in-1 laptop with a new 12th gen Intel Core i5/i7 Evo processor. The laptop features an AMOLED display, S Pen support, and comes with around 21 hours of battery life. The laptop runs on Windows 11 OS and has a 360 hinge which can be used as a tablet.

Samsung unleashed Galaxy Book 2 Pro, which is powered by 12th gen Intel Core chipset and has 5G on board.

Huawei Matebook E 2-in-1, MateBook X Pro and MatePad Paper e-reader

Huawei unleashed a number of gadgets at the MWC event in Barcelona. One of the key highlights was the MateBook E 2-in-1 which comes with an OLED display, MateBook X Pro laptop with a strong processor and MatePad Paper e-reader (something like Kindle, we can say).

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus unleashed the most anticipated handset at MWC and launched the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the event. The device is released for purchase in the Chinese market (in January 2022 itself), but the company has promised to start rolling the sales for customers in North America, India and Europe market, by the end of this month (March 2022).

Poco M4 Pro 5G and Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco unleashed two new handsets at MWC 2022– the Poco X4 Pro 5G and the Poco M4 Pro. Both the flagship devices from the Chinese company features an affordable price range and will be launched in multiple colour variants. The Poco M4 Pro has been launched in India and India TV will be reviewing the device soon. The devices have been designed with great camera muscle along with the quality built, as per the company’s claim.

Nokia C21

Nokia unleashed its new C21 series smartphones in MWC 2022. As known for, Nokia launched the new devices with highlighted toughness and long battery life. The handset features improved camera quality and also the brand has brought these handsets under budgetary pricing.

Honor Magic 4 Pro

Honor has unleashed its new Magic 4 Pro smartphone which is the newest flagship device and features premium Android features. The device comes with a quad-curved display and supports high-end quality cameras. The device comes with ultra-fast charging with 100W support and a powerful processor.