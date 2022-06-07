Motorola moto g82 5G launched at a starting price of Rs 21,499, should you buy one?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Motorola moto g82 5G

Motorola has launched a new smartphone dubbed as moto g82 5G which has been priced in India from Rs 21,499 onwards. The smartphone will go on sale from June 14 onwards from Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other leading retail stores in the country. The device will be available in meteorite grey and white lily.

Talking about the specifications, the new moto g82 5G comes with a 50MP rear camera which is the highlight of the device, along with the Optical image stabilization (OIS) and multiple storage options. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The handset features with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The smartphone runs on LPDDR4X RAM and has two storage variants-- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, which could further be expanded by up to 1TB. Also, the device features a 5,000 mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger support for fast charging.

Motorola has claimed that the new moto g82 5G is capable to disrupts the segment, by being the first in its segment to introduce a 50MP OIS camera. Talking about the OIS technology, it enables the consumer to take more stable pictures and videos and further enhances the image quality even in low light conditions.

Also, the handset features an 8MP secondary camera which can acts as an ultrawide camera along with a depth sensor, and the dedicated Macro vision lens enables the consumer to get 4X closer to their subjects, claims the company.

Should you buy one?

Well! Talking about the specification- especially the processor, battery life, storage and camera, the device looks fine. But only when experienced, then only could we give the verdict for the camera and performance. Also, similar specifications are available in the other handsets of Realme 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite which come with a long battery, strong processor and great camera muscles.