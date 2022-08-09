Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola launches 'moto g32' at Rs 12,999

Motorola has launched a new affordable smartphone named 'moto g32' which has been priced at Rs 12,999 and is available on both online and offline platforms. It comes in two colour variants- mineral grey and satin silver.

The new affordable smartphone comes with a full HD+ display and supports stereo speakers. The moto g32 is available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant in India.

Motorola gave out a statement and mentioned: "Despite being an affordable smartphone, the moto g32 comes with a near-stock Android 12 and focuses on security and privacy with its remarkable ThinkShield for mobile protection feature that ensures enhanced protection from threats to the device."

It further states: "The phone also comes with an assured update to Android 13 and guarantees three years of security updates."

The handset features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and is packed with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology. On the camera front, the handset features a 50MP rear camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

Powered by the Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor, the moto g32 smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 33W Turbopower charger.

The company said that the smartphone also offers IP52 water-repellent design, a side-mounted fingerprint reader to unlock smartphones faster, and more.

