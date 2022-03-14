MediaTek aquires 46% share in Android tablet apps chips

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: MEDIATEK MediaTek

MediaTek, driven by increased traction with leading Android tablet OEMs, captured 46 per cent of the Android tablet applications processors market (AP) during AQ3 2021, a new report claimed.

According to Strategy Analytics, the global tablet AP market declined 14 per cent in unit terms but grew 8 per cent in revenue terms in Q3 2021.

Apple, Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet AP revenue share rankings in Q3 2021.

"After the revival in 2020 and early part of 2021, the tablet AP shipments declined year-on-year for the second straight quarter in Q3 2021. However, shipments fared better and grew 11 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period (Q3 2019)," Sravan Kundojjala, Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics said in a statement.

Apple maintained its tablet AP market share leadership with a 60 per cent revenue share, followed by Intel with 13 per cent and MediaTek with 10 per cent.