MediaTek aquires 46% share in Android tablet apps chips

According to Strategy Analytics, the global tablet AP market declined 14 per cent in unit terms but grew 8 per cent in revenue terms in Q3 2021

March 14, 2022
MediaTek, driven by increased traction with leading Android tablet OEMs, captured 46 per cent of the Android tablet applications processors market (AP) during AQ3 2021, a new report claimed.

According to Strategy Analytics, the global tablet AP market declined 14 per cent in unit terms but grew 8 per cent in revenue terms in Q3 2021.

Apple, Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet AP revenue share rankings in Q3 2021.

"After the revival in 2020 and early part of 2021, the tablet AP shipments declined year-on-year for the second straight quarter in Q3 2021. However, shipments fared better and grew 11 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period (Q3 2019)," Sravan Kundojjala, Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics said in a statement.

Apple maintained its tablet AP market share leadership with a 60 per cent revenue share, followed by Intel with 13 per cent and MediaTek with 10 per cent.

